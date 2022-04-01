Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona committed to young players

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona has had veteran stars in the past and won with them on the biggest stage.

But entering his 10th season in Cleveland, and 22nd as a big-league manager, Francona is committed to building with youth in 2022.

#Guardians president Chris Antonetti on manager Terry Francona: "His energy, his enthusiasm, his mindset, his outlook are as good as they've ever been." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 1, 2022

The skipper addressed the media Friday in Arizona.

Francona has won 3 pennants and 2 World Series titles, advancing to the playoffs 10 times.

However, Cleveland will be 29th in team payroll for the 2nd straight season.

Terry Francona trying to solve Cleveland Guardians’ 28-man roster: The week in baseball https://t.co/tEQXEzI7aD. FIFTEEN friggin’ graphs before Tito is mentioned. Misleading head. Pfffffff. — Amy G Dala (@AmyGDal08328672) March 27, 2022

Francona has also battled health issues the past 2 years but said Friday he’s doing better and expects more improvement.

