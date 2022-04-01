2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona committed to young players

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terry Francona has had veteran stars in the past and won with them on the biggest stage.

But entering his 10th season in Cleveland, and 22nd as a big-league manager, Francona is committed to building with youth in 2022.

The skipper addressed the media Friday in Arizona.

Francona has won 3 pennants and 2 World Series titles, advancing to the playoffs 10 times.

However, Cleveland will be 29th in team payroll for the 2nd straight season.

Francona has also battled health issues the past 2 years but said Friday he’s doing better and expects more improvement.

