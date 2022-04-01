Cleveland Hopkins International Airport seeing pre-pandemic travel levels for Spring Break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spring Break season is winding down across the nation, and for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, this season has seen some record breaking travelers.

According to Deputy Chief of Marketing and Service Development John Hogan, the last few weeks have seen the same travel levels as 2019, with last Friday surpassing 2019 levels.

Travel levels are hovering around 90%, meaning that flights are almost full. Business travel being up is a huge part of this, as is the desire for more travel following months of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hogan, the rising gas prices nationwide have not effected the amount of travelers. This, despite the fact that airline prices have risen.

