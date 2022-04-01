2 Strong 4 Bullies
First Ohio pediatric flu death reported for 2022

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting the first flu-associated pediatric death of the 2021-2022 flu season. The death was an 8-month-old male from Ashland County.

According to ODH, there have been 972 flu-associated hospitalizations reported in Ohio so far this flu season compared with 108 reported during the same time period within the 2020-21 influenza season, which saw an unusually low amount of influenza compared to more typical flu seasons. This is less than the 10,540 seen last year.

Officials believe that mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing have helped the flu season thus far. December to February usually is the worst time for the flu.

