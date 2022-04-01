2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Getting results: Ward 9 Lot owned by city becomes dumpster, viewer lends a hand

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past year, Beatrice Spates has watched the trash in the empty lot next to her home on Olivet Ave., grow into a mountain.

“Instead of them taking it to the dumpster, why are you bringing it over here? It just doesn’t make sense,” said Spates.

On Tuesday, Spates told the 19 News Troubleshooter team that late at night or early in the morning, people are dumping trash bags and even mattresses in the yard.

She’s contacted the city and her Ward 9 council representative Kevin Conwell, but nothing has been done yet.

“The debris that’s over there gets blown into my yard,” said Spates.

On Tuesday, Spates said a crew from the city showed up to look at the mess, but ended up leaving without cleaning it up.

“The trucks they had, the stuff wouldn’t even fit on the trucks, so they said somebody else would probably come and get it, but it wouldn’t be them,” said Spates.

To be fair, our troubleshooter team also reached out to City Hall and Councilman Conwell, who told us illegal dumping has always been a problem in his ward.

So much so that he said he has created a list of problem areas when he drives around and they hire a crew to clean them up.

“I’m praying that the people do not bring any more stuff over there and take it to the junkyard like they should,” said Spates.

Conwell told 19 News he would add the lot to his list and get it cleaned up.

On Friday, Bates woke up next to a cleaned-out lot.

But, it wasn’t the city that got it cleaned up, it was a viewer that saw the story.

“One of our colleagues came into work and said she saw your story on Channel 19 and since it was on a public lot, we thought we’d send our crew over there and try to help out,” said Paul Kloder.

Kloder is the Executive Director of the Court Community Service Program.

“The whole point of our program is to put people to work in a positive way to fulfill their sentences and help our city and our county at the same time,” said Kloder.

The neighbors aren’t the only ones grateful for the help. Councilman Conwell was also excited, saying this kind deed knocks off one address on his long list that needs to be cleaned up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Family, friends to gather for vigil honoring missing 19-year-old woman found dead in Cleveland
Aye’va Lewis was found.
11-year-old girl found after being missing for several days, Cleveland police say
Gail Ritchey during Thursday's hearing
Defense to begin calling witnesses in trial for mother accused of murdering ‘Geauga’s Child’
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course
Car crashes into pond at North Canton golf course