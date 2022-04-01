2 Strong 4 Bullies
Snow ends this evening; chilly for the first weekend of April (Northeast Ohio weather)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a cold start to the month of April, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s and 30s throughout the day.

(Typical highs for this time of the year are in the mid 50s.)

The weekend will follow suit, and temperatures will remain below normal.

Expect temperatures to dive into the mid 20s overnight.

Any lingering light snow showers will come to an end as the sun sets; tonight’s sunset time is 7:53 PM.

We’ll climb up to about 50 degrees on Saturday, but lakeshore locations will be running about five to 10 degrees cooler than inland communities.

Temperatures on Sunday will only top out in the mid 40s, area-wide.

Regarding opportunities for getting some fresh air this weekend, Saturday will be your best bet for getting outside.

The weather will be dry until Saturday night.

Light rain will move in after 10:00 PM, and as temperatures fall into the mid 30s by Sunday morning, a little snow may mix with the rain.

The light precipitation will hang around into Sunday.

Unfortunately, next week does continue to look unsettled, with daily opportunities for rain.

