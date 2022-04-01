2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring; sign-on bonuses available

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is seeking to fill available positions with two job fairs happening next week.

According to a news release, job openings include roles in guest services, event security, housekeeping and retail.

The positions are part time, according to the release, and a $250 sign-on bonus may be available for those in select roles.

The open interviews will occur:

  • Wednesda­­y, April 6, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Earle B. Turner Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 11300 Miles Ave., Cleveland
  • Thursday, April 7, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Cudell Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 1910 West Blvd., Cleveland

Click here for more information.

