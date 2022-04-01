Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring; sign-on bonuses available
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is seeking to fill available positions with two job fairs happening next week.
According to a news release, job openings include roles in guest services, event security, housekeeping and retail.
The positions are part time, according to the release, and a $250 sign-on bonus may be available for those in select roles.
The open interviews will occur:
- Wednesday, April 6, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Earle B. Turner Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 11300 Miles Ave., Cleveland
- Thursday, April 7, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Cudell Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center, 1910 West Blvd., Cleveland
