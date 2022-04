CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A rollover crash took place overnight at the border of Cleveland’s Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said crews did not take anyone to the hospital.

The single-car crash happened before 2 a.m. at the intersection of East 116th Street and Griffing Avenue.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

