Summit County woman attacked by Kent man in viral video makes first public appearance at pre-trial hearing Friday

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cameron Morgan was in the gallery Friday for the pre-trial hearing of the man who was shown attacking her outside an Akron nightclub in February, in a video that went viral and garnered national attention.

Man caught on camera punching Black woman in racist attack in Akron (surveillance videos)

Andrew Walls, 26, is accused of punching the woman in the face and yelling racial slurs on Feb. 27; he has pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated and assault.

The attack left Morgan with a concussion and a split lip and in addition to the criminal charges Walls faces, she filed a civil suit against him in March.

Her attorney David Betras spoke to 19 News outside of the courtroom and told us what her next steps are.

“She’s getting some counseling still. I’m trying to keep her out of the spotlight, because she’s been harassed a little bit, even though she had nothing to do with this event other than getting punched in the face and being called a racial slur,” he said.

Betras is now trying to tie Walls to The Proud Boys, an organization the Cleveland anti-defamation league calls “a dangerous right-wing extremist group.”

“If I could tie the Proud Boys to what he did, I’m going to drag them into the lawsuit also,” he added.

After the pre-trial hearing ended, Betras said he will do what he can to get Morgan justice and shared his thoughts on the reports from Walls’ legal team saying this case was sensationalized.

“The only person that has sensationalized this case is the defendant, Andrew Walls, and the hate he spewed,” Betras added.

