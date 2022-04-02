Family, friends to gather for vigil honoring missing 19-year-old woman found dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family and friends of Audreona Barnes will gather for a vigil Saturday in honor of the 19-year-old.

Barnes was missing for several months before being found dead on March 17, discovered on an apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Road in the city’s Broadway - Slavic Village neighborhood.

The body of Audreona Barnes was discovered Thursday on an apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Road in Cleveland’s Broadway - Slavic Village neighborhood. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police said a cleaning worker found Barnes’ body when they were moving a pile of clothes on the balcony.

Akua Avegnon, Barnes’ mother, said she was last seen being dropped off at her boyfriend’s house on Warner Road in Cleveland.

Her boyfriend, identified by police as 39-year-old Bennie Washington, was arrested March 19 and charged with murder and gross abuse of a corpse.

The vigil will take place at noon at The PM Venue, located at 5880 Lee Road S. in Maple Heights.

