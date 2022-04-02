2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing Louisiana woman’s vehicle found in Missouri

Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi with Texas Plate NRN6551 to Texas on Interstate 10. Police say later that day, she was seen in the vehicle coming back into Louisiana. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.(Scott Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC/Gray News) - Ella Quiana Goodie’s vehicle has been found in Missouri, according to Louisiana State Police.

The search continues for Goodie though, State Trooper Derek Senegal said.

Goodie’s 2012 Audi Q5 was found in St. Joseph, Missouri, Senegal said.

Goodie, 32, a Lyft driver from Scott, has been missing since March 9.

Goodie was seen driving to Texas and back on Interstate 10, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said. On Thursday, March 10, the vehicle was spotted north of Dallas, according to Leger.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person in contact with Goodie, Leger said. Francisco was picked up in Missouri on an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.

Brandon Jermaine Francisco is believed to be the last person in contact with missing woman Ella Goodie, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said. Francisco was picked up in Missouri on an active warrant out of Rapides Parish for failure to appear in court the same day Goodie was last seen.(Scott Police Department)

Senegal asked anyone with information about Goodie’s whereabouts to contact the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194 or Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715.

