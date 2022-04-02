Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly today with rain developing tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Limited sunshine early today will give way to clouds as highs top out around 50.

We’ll see rain developing tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

A light winter mix will be scattered around mainly early in the day on Sunday as highs recover into the mid 40s.

Under variable skies on Sunday night, lows retreat into the mid 30s.

Monday’s weather will feature another scattered rain/snow mix as highs peak at around 50.

Tuesday will be mainly grey with scattered late-day showers and highs in the upper 50s.

