Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and snow to move in overnight; Unsettled pattern heading into the new work week

By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds were quick to increase Saturday as a lake breeze kicked in.

A fast-moving system will arrive to the area late Saturday night bringing rain, mixing with snow at times.

Most areas will not see any accumulation, but some higher elevations could see some light wet snow come early Sunday morning.

Few spotty showers stick around early Sunday, highs will be in the middle to upper 40s.

It will be a soggy start to the first full week of April.

Rain chances will stick around each day through the work week.

A few rumbles of thunder may be around by Wednesday.

It doesn’t look like we kick this wet pattern until this time next weekend.

