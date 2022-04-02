2 Strong 4 Bullies
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paraguayan classical guitarist Berta Rojas is pleading for the thief who stole her beloved guitar in Cleveland - one day before her scheduled concert - to return it.

Rojas posted on social media that the guitar was stolen on April 1, and if it were returned, she would not press charges.

“To the person who just stole my guitar in Cleveland: please, return it back to me. To you it is only a guitar; to me it is part of my life. It brings joy, peace and happiness to the world. Please return it somewhere where it can be found. I won’t press charges if you return it,” Rojas stated.

Rojas said she told the students she played for just hours before the guitar was stolen that she planned to play that guitar forever.

The Paraguayan flag is on the handle of the guitar case.

Fans and the Paraguayan community are using the hashtag #LetsFindBertasGuitar to help spread the word.

The concert is scheduled for April 2 at Plymouth Church at 2860 Coventry Road in Shaker Heights.

