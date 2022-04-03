2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 News wins big at Ohio APME Awards

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio APME Awards Luncheon took place Sunday at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center.

19 News is celebrating after winning first place in multiple categories.

Best Sportscast 2021: Tailgate 19 wins first place

Watch previous episodes of Tailgate 19

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event: 19 News This Morning wins first place for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

LL Cool J, Tina Turner, Carole King among legends inducted into the Rock Hall

Best Spot News Coverage: Bay Village School Threat wins second place

Bay High School put on lockdown after police receive call about threats to shoot up school; threats were unfounded

Best Enterprise Reporting: Building a Better Cleveland wins first place

See live interviews featured on the latest edition of Building a Better Cleveland

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

Single-vehicle crash closes Root Road in North Ridgeville Sunday afternoon
Single-vehicle crash closes Root Road in North Ridgeville Sunday afternoon
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville
Paraguayan classical guitarist who says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert...
Paraguayan classical guitarist says guitar was stolen in Cleveland just before concert
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/2/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/2/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/3/22
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/3/22