19 News wins big at Ohio APME Awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio APME Awards Luncheon took place Sunday at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center.

19 News is celebrating after winning first place in multiple categories.

Best Sportscast 2021: Tailgate 19 wins first place

Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event: 19 News This Morning wins first place for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Best Spot News Coverage: Bay Village School Threat wins second place

Best Enterprise Reporting: Building a Better Cleveland wins first place

