19 News wins big at Ohio APME Awards
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio APME Awards Luncheon took place Sunday at the Villa Milano Banquet and Conference Center.
19 News is celebrating after winning first place in multiple categories.
Best Sportscast 2021: Tailgate 19 wins first place
Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event: 19 News This Morning wins first place for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Best Spot News Coverage: Bay Village School Threat wins second place
Best Enterprise Reporting: Building a Better Cleveland wins first place
