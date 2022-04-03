2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain man arrested Saturday for allegedly firing gun inside North Ridgeville motel

Jeremiah Pennington, 44, of Lorain, is currently in custody at the Lorain County Jail on charges related to discharging a firearm at a Super 8 Motel in North Ridgeville Saturday afternoon.(SOURCE: Lorain County Jail)
By Devin Higgins and Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly discharged a firearm inside the Super 8 Motel in the 32000 block of Lorain Road Saturday.

North Ridgeville police responded to a call of shots fired by a male suspect at the motel at about 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that the suspect had fled the scene and entered a tavern across the street, where he was located and apprehended.

Jeremiah Pennington, 44, of Lorain was transported to a local hospital for a mental health and medical evaluation, then booked into the Lorain County Jail on charges of Inducing Panic, Having Weapons Under Disability, Improperly Discharging Firearm at or into a Habitation or School Safety Zone.

Police said no one injuries were reported during the incident.

Pennington is currently in custody under a $1,000 bond, according to the Lorain County Jail’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

