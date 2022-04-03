Lorain man arrested Saturday for allegedly firing gun inside North Ridgeville motel

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly discharged a firearm inside the Super 8 Motel in the 32000 block of Lorain Road Saturday.

North Ridgeville police responded to a call of shots fired by a male suspect at the motel at about 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that the suspect had fled the scene and entered a tavern across the street, where he was located and apprehended.

Jeremiah Pennington, 44, of Lorain was transported to a local hospital for a mental health and medical evaluation, then booked into the Lorain County Jail on charges of Inducing Panic, Having Weapons Under Disability, Improperly Discharging Firearm at or into a Habitation or School Safety Zone.

Police said no one injuries were reported during the incident.

Pennington is currently in custody under a $1,000 bond, according to the Lorain County Jail’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.