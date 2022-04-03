Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - New details have emerged in the potential murder-suicide that occurred late Saturday morning in the city of Strongsville.

According to information shared with 19 News by Strongsville police, a person called 911 around 11:30 a.m. saying their father had shot their mother.

Notes taken during the call said police arrived within minutes to a home in the 14000 block of Calderdale Lane and found the father dead.

The deceased have been identified by police as Kevin Keefe and Carrie Keefe.

Carrie was unresponsive when officers arrived, according to a police document, and was taken to Southwest General.

She later passed away.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to Strongsville police, who said on Sunday there are no available updates.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show Carrie filed to divorce Kevin on Oct. 21, 2021.

They had agreed on March 24 to sell their home, the records said, which is where the shooting happened.

Carrie and Kevin were set to have a telephone meeting this upcoming Thursday, according to the records.

Strongsville Chief of Police Mark Fender has asked the public to continue to pray for the impacted family.

