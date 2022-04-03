Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly, wet start to new week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A light rain/snow mix will be scattered around mainly early in the day today as highs peak only in the low to mid 40s.

Under variable skies tonight, lows will retreat into the mid 30s.

Monday’s weather will feature another scattered, rain/snow mix early, then periods of rain as highs head to around 50.

Tuesday will be mainly grey with scattered, late-day showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect rain and possible thunder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.