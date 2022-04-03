2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly, wet start to new week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A light rain/snow mix will be scattered around mainly early in the day today as highs peak only in the low to mid 40s.

Under variable skies tonight, lows will retreat into the mid 30s.

Monday’s weather will feature another scattered, rain/snow mix early, then periods of rain as highs head to around 50.

Tuesday will be mainly grey with scattered, late-day showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect rain and possible thunder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/3/2022

Most Read

Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/3/2022
19 First Alert Weather Update 10pm 4/2/22
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and snow to move in overnight; Unsettled pattern heading into the new work week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 4/2/2022
19
19 First Alert Forecast -4/1/2022