Single-vehicle crash closes Root Road in North Ridgeville Sunday afternoon

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and fire officials are investigating a crash that has closed off Root Road between Lorain and Sprague Roads.

According to a statement from the North Ridgeville Police Department, officers were dispatched to 9200 block of Root Road at about 4:50 p.m., following a report of an accident.

North Ridgeville firefighters also arrived at the scene and extracted an approximately 53-year-old male from a Dodge Challenger.

Neighbors heard the impact and rushed to the driver’s aid. Elise Geither who lives in a home across the street from the crash tells 19 News she knew it was bad, and initially they didn’t see the driver inside the car.

“He was alive. We kept telling him to hang on, somebody’s coming,” she said.

A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge Challenger on Root Road Sunday afternoon. (SOURCE: WOIO)

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to St. John Medical Center, then airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center’s trauma center in Cleveland.

North Ridgeville Police and accident investigators measured the distance of the crash from Sicily Court, to just before Miskovic. Witnesses say the driver went airborne over several mailboxes and they believe he was 4 to 6 feet in the air when he struck a large pine tree, splitting it in half.

Geither says this is not the first time a crash like this has happened, because some drivers use the long stretch of road in the residential neighborhood like a speedway.

“It’s a very long road,” she said. “It’s very straight and people use it as a raceway all the time. I don’t even back out of my driveway because I’m afraid of getting hit a lot of times.”

But even more concerning, a lot of young children live on this street and their yards are often where they’re at play.

“They have kids next door,” Geither said. “I have kids,. There’s really young kids next door and down the cul de sac. So, something has to be done so that kids don’t get hurt. So nobody gets hurt.”

The driver’s current status has not been released.

Root Road was closed between Lorain and Sprague Road for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.