2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old Akron boy carjacks woman, police say

By Julia Bingel and Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old Akron boy was arrested Saturday after he allegedly carjacked a 27-year-old woman unloading her groceries, Akron police said.

The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace.

Akron police said during the ordeal the victim was punched in the face and her car was shot multiple times.

“I’m definitely lucky to be alive,” she told 19 News, adding that she narrowly avoided the gunfire. “I just leaned back. He had no aim.”

The woman, who we’ve chosen not to identify, said she has two young children and no longer feels safe. She’s been staying at a hotel as the investigation plays out.

“They had machine guns,” she told dispatchers when she called 911.

Several shell casings remained on the grass Monday afternoon; the engraving on the end of them suggested they were .40 caliber bullets.

Police have not commented on the type of weapon(s) used.

One teenager tried driving away in the car, but jumped out while it was moving and it crashed into the apartment building, police said.

According to police, the 13-year-old was found near the victim’s car and taken into custody. He is now charged with aggravated robbery and theft and additional charges are possible.

Several other teens were also involved in the incident and remain on the loose, according to police.

“There was a group of people and then after I called police, more people came,” the victim said. “Somebody even said the words, ‘don’t go home or you and yours [are] dead.’”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
FILE - Members of the Little Miami High School soccer team take a break during practice, in...
Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved
Crash scene on Gibson Avenue
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Amber Alert suspect
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Cavs on Orlando loss
Cavs on Orlando loss