13-year-old Akron boy carjacks woman, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old Akron boy was arrested Saturday after he allegedly carjacked a 27-year-old woman unloading her groceries, Akron police said.

The attack happened around 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Tarson Terrace.

A 13-year-old boy is in custody after a violent armed carjacking in Akron. I talked to the 27-year-old victim tonight... this is just a part of her terrifying story. pic.twitter.com/YDdHIdKCfe — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) April 5, 2022

Akron police said during the ordeal the victim was punched in the face and her car was shot multiple times.

“I’m definitely lucky to be alive,” she told 19 News, adding that she narrowly avoided the gunfire. “I just leaned back. He had no aim.”

The woman, who we’ve chosen not to identify, said she has two young children and no longer feels safe. She’s been staying at a hotel as the investigation plays out.

“They had machine guns,” she told dispatchers when she called 911.

Several shell casings remained on the grass Monday afternoon; the engraving on the end of them suggested they were .40 caliber bullets.

Police have not commented on the type of weapon(s) used.

One teenager tried driving away in the car, but jumped out while it was moving and it crashed into the apartment building, police said.

According to police, the 13-year-old was found near the victim’s car and taken into custody. He is now charged with aggravated robbery and theft and additional charges are possible.

Several other teens were also involved in the incident and remain on the loose, according to police.

“There was a group of people and then after I called police, more people came,” the victim said. “Somebody even said the words, ‘don’t go home or you and yours [are] dead.’”

