14-year-old prepares for college graduation and medical school

By Amanda Alvarado and Christian Piekos
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Most 14-year-olds are making the transition into high school, but Isak Schmidley is preparing for his college graduation.

Isak tells KSLA that he will soon be graduating with his associate’s degree in general science from Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana, and he already has his sights set on the future.

After his graduation, he begin a medical labratory science program at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport.

Isak began taking college classes when he was 13.

“By the time I was in middle school, I was able to take high school level classes,” he said. “My teachers felt like I should take the ACT to see how far I would be from college readiness.”

He says everyone was “surprised” when he received his scores that determined he was ready to take some college classes.

Isak wants to pursue a career in the medical field.

“I think it can be hard to see into the future, but I am taking it one step at a time,” Isak said. “I think the idea of gaining knowledge just really helps me and pushes me forward.”

Starting college can be a nerve-wracking experience, but Isak says the experience has actually helped him grow and mature in ways not found in textbooks.

“I’ve learned a lot of life lessons and the importance of time management; things people learn in college,” he said. “I think a lot of my classmates were really supportive of me and I think that helped make me feel more comfortable.”

Most importantly, Isak shares some advice for anyone getting ready to take that momentous step into college.

“Focus more on learning the subject instead of just trying to get a grade,” he said. “If you learn well, the grade will come naturally.”

Isak says his next big test is learning how to drive.

