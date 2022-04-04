2 Ashland County Sheriff deputies receive Narcan after coming into contact with drugs at the jail

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ashland County Sheriff deputies received Narcan at the Ashland County Jail Monday morning after coming into contact with a substance suspected to be Fentanyl, according to Ashland County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Blake.

Chief Deputy Blake said Ashland police officers contacted the jail and advised staff they were transporting a woman suspected of having Fentanyl and other drugs in her bra.

The deputies put on gloves and masks, but during their search of the female prisoner, the bag tore open and released a dusting of the drug, said Chief Deputy Blake.

Shortly afterwards, both deputies started having overdose reactions and were transported to a local hospital.

Chief Deputy Blake said they are expected to be released later Monday.

The female suspect was also transported to a local hospital, but was returned to the jail when she showed no signs of being affected.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

