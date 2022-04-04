2 Strong 4 Bullies
81-year-old Mansfield woman found

Leona Talbott
Leona Talbott
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police canceled the statewide Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Leona Talbott after she drove away from her home at 2:51 p.m. on April 4.

Police said she was found at 6:55 p.m.

Talbott was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes, and gray hair.

Leona Talbott
Leona Talbott

She drove away from her Lehnhart Drive home in a gray 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Ohio license plate AS18MT, according to police.

Leona Talbott drove off in a gray 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Ohio plate AS18MT
Leona Talbott drove off in a gray 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Ohio plate AS18MT

