81-year-old Mansfield woman found
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police canceled the statewide Missing Adult Alert for 81-year-old Leona Talbott after she drove away from her home at 2:51 p.m. on April 4.
Police said she was found at 6:55 p.m.
Talbott was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes, and gray hair.
She drove away from her Lehnhart Drive home in a gray 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Ohio license plate AS18MT, according to police.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.