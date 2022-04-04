2 Strong 4 Bullies
Broken elevator keeps man from doctors appointments after suffering a stroke

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Paul Mathis has been living at the Cultural Garden Apartments in Euclid for almost 10 years.

He told 19 News he’s been stuck in his apartment for almost 3 months because the one elevator in the building has been down.

“It just doesn’t seem like anyone cares,” said Mathis.

Mathis suffered a stroke at the end of last year, he told 19 News, because of this he can’t take the stairs to get outside.

Resulting in him having to cancel all of his in-person doctor’s appointments.

" I can’t get out, I can’t go nowhere,” said Mathis “That’s the main problem, I can’t get anything done”.

Mathis’ physical therapist has been coming to his apartment, but not everyone is willing to do that.

Mathis says management told him last week that they were waiting on a part to fix the elevator, but Mathis says that’s been their same response for months.

“Now if I don’t have my rent money tomorrow, I bet you they’ll have no problem getting up here and sliding something under my door,” said Mathis.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team went down to the leasing office to see when the elevator would be fixed.

They were told to call the corporate office, but that phone call hasn’t been returned.

