Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff fined for criticizing officials
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.B. Bickerstaff ripped the referees after Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, and Monday it cost him.
Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the NBA for comments critical of the officials, even though the league admitted Monday that two incorrect non-calls went against the Cavs in the final minute.
The Cavs remain seventh in the East with three games to play, beginning in Orlando Tuesday.
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Pb76ldXhF9— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2022
