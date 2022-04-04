Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff fined for criticizing officials

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.B. Bickerstaff ripped the referees after Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, and Monday it cost him.

Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the NBA for comments critical of the officials, even though the league admitted Monday that two incorrect non-calls went against the Cavs in the final minute.

The NBA admits they did the Cavs dirty twice in the final seconds of the game. The non-call on Embiid when Garland drove. The non-call moments later on Harden when he grabbed Markkanen's arm. https://t.co/SJq9Rj4GkU — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) April 4, 2022

The Cavs remain seventh in the East with three games to play, beginning in Orlando Tuesday.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Pb76ldXhF9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2022

