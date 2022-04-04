2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff fined for criticizing officials

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.B. Bickerstaff ripped the referees after Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, and Monday it cost him.

Bickerstaff was fined $15,000 by the NBA for comments critical of the officials, even though the league admitted Monday that two incorrect non-calls went against the Cavs in the final minute.

The Cavs remain seventh in the East with three games to play, beginning in Orlando Tuesday.

