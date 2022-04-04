2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
The Oklahoma House has given final legislative approval to a bill that would make performing an...
Abortion rights advocates gather in Okla. to protest anti-abortion bills
FILE - Members of the Little Miami High School soccer team take a break during practice, in...
Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more
A teacher in Estill County, Kentucky has resigned after writing a pro-LGBTQ message on his...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message