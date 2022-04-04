2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drunken driver almost hits officer on I-90, Willoughby Hills police say (video)

(Source: Willoughby Hills police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - An alleged drunken driver narrowly avoided hitting a Willoughby Hills police officer standing on the side of I-90 West near Bishop Road after a traffic stop this past weekend, police said.

Over the weekend, WHPD officers were finishing up a traffic stop on I-90 West near Bishop Road. The officer advised the driver to be cautious when he was entering his vehicle and merging back onto the roadway. At the same time, an approaching vehicle moved over from the center lane into the right lane next to where the officer was concluding the traffic stop and releasing the motorist. The vehicle failed to move over or slow down as required by law. One of the backup officers on scene was hitting his air horn to warn the other officer of the vehicle approaching them. The backup officer pulled out, caught up to the violator vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle came to a stop on Bishop Road, and upon further investigation it was determined that the operator was intoxicated. There were also multiple outstanding arrest warrants. The driver was arrested and charged with multiple traffic violations to include Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. Remember that it is the law to move over when approaching stationary emergency vehicles with their lights activated. It is also illegal to drive while intoxicated. There are many options to obtain a safe and sober ride. It isn't worth the safety of the traveling public and members of our safety forces. Be safe & drive sober.

Posted by Willoughby Hills Police Department on Monday, April 4, 2022

According to police, the driver was standing behind a vehicle he had pulled over, watching until the driver got back inside his minivan.

At the same time, another driver moved from the center lane into the right lane, right next to where the officer was standing, police said.

This is in violation of the law that requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching stationary emergency vehicles with their lights activated, police said.

A second police officer assisting at the traffic stop used his air horn to warn the other officer and then pulled out and caught up to the driver.

According to police, besides being intoxicated, the driver also had multiple arrest warrants out for him.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

