Fugitive wanted by Ohio task force for alleged robbery, kidnapping
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio task force is asking the public to notify authorities if they see a fugitive wanted for alleged robbery and kidnapping.
Johnathan Green was last known to be living in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
The task force also noted that Green was seen in Elyria recently.
Green weighs about 170 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
You can also submit a tip online.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.