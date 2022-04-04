Fugitive wanted by Ohio task force for alleged robbery, kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio task force is asking the public to notify authorities if they see a fugitive wanted for alleged robbery and kidnapping.

Johnathan Green was last known to be living in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The task force also noted that Green was seen in Elyria recently.

Green weighs about 170 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

