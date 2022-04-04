2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Warrensville Heights girlfriend, leaving body on apartment balcony

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Bennie Washington for the murder of Audreona Barnes.

Barnes, 19, was reported missing to Warrensville Heights police in July 2021.

Family members said she had dreams of joining the Army and met with recruiters the last day she was seen.

A cleaning worker found her body on March 17 on an apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Road in Cleveland.

Officers said she was wrapped in a blanket and it is unclear how long her body was there.

Audreona Barnes
Audreona Barnes(Katie Tercek)

Her boyfriend, Washington, 39, was arrested on March 19.

Bennie Washington
Bennie Washington((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Washington was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, offenses against a human corpse and having weapons while under disability.

