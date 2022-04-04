Homeless Jesus statue blessed Sunday outside St. Malachi Parish in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parishioners heard an important message Sunday outside of St. Malachi Parish on 2459 Washington Street in the Flats neighborhood of Cleveland.

Bishop Malesic blessed the church’s Homeless Jesus statue, with hopes to start conversations about homelessness and raise awareness.

Martin Uhle is the President and CEO at of the Community West Foundation. He said it was an amazing day for the bishop to bless the statue.

“In our mission, the homeless are in deep need and this community has been serving the homeless for years,” Uhle said.

Several Northeast Ohio cities have similar statues.

19 News in 2020 reported on an incident in Bay Village where someone called the cops, mistaking the statue for an actual person.

For Sharon Lowe Chapman, a 30 year parishioner of St. Malachi, it’s a blessing to have Homeless Jesus outside her church.

Chapman told 19 News this particular statue is one of six sculptures by Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz based upon the Gospel of Matthew 25.

“When I see a homeless person, I realize that Christ lives in him that he is Christ here on this earth. The statue depicts that,” she said.

The entire collection has been installed in Cleveland and is only the second city in the world to have them all together.

The other full set is found in Rome, Italy.

