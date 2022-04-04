2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Summit County, police say

Christopher Bailey
Christopher Bailey(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers have arrested a 37-year-old man for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

According to police, Christopher Bailey is facing charges including murder and tampering with evidence.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim has been identified as Shawn Knox, of Madison, Wisconsin.

Akron police said Knox died Saturday night after a shooting that occurred outside a home in the 500 block of LaFollette Street.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting and found Knox shot multiple times in the driveway.

Knox was shot in the torso, the medical examiner said, and died after being taken to an Akron hospital.

According to police, their investigation revealed there was fight in the house ahead of the shooting.

Police said a search of the residence turned up a handgun, rifle and suspected methamphetamines.

Bailey was taken to the Summit County Jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

