2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man fatally shoots sister’s boyfriend, Cleveland police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 39-year-old man they said shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend in the Lee Seville neighborhood.

According to officers, the shooting happened Friday, April 1 around 9:45 p.m. in the 17000 block of Tarkington Avenue.

Police said the victim, his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s brother all lived together at that address.

The suspect allegedly started an argument when the victim and his sister arrived home.

The victim was shot in the stomach and fled to the basement where he collapsed, police said.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Thomas Armstead, 21.

Police said the suspect surrendered when police arrived. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
FILE - Members of the Little Miami High School soccer team take a break during practice, in...
Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved
Crash scene on Gibson Avenue
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Amber Alert suspect
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Cavs on Orlando loss
Cavs on Orlando loss