Man fatally shoots sister’s boyfriend, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 39-year-old man they said shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend in the Lee Seville neighborhood.

According to officers, the shooting happened Friday, April 1 around 9:45 p.m. in the 17000 block of Tarkington Avenue.

Police said the victim, his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s brother all lived together at that address.

The suspect allegedly started an argument when the victim and his sister arrived home.

The victim was shot in the stomach and fled to the basement where he collapsed, police said.

EMS transported him to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Thomas Armstead, 21.

Police said the suspect surrendered when police arrived. No charges have been filed at this time.

