Man found shot to death next to dumpster in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Euclid man was found shot to death Friday, April 1 next to a dumpster in the 2700 block of Loop Drive in Ohio City, Cleveland police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jarron Grayes.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the area around 2:54 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body.

Grayes was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Cleveland police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

