2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man found shot to death next to dumpster in Ohio City

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Euclid man was found shot to death Friday, April 1 next to a dumpster in the 2700 block of Loop Drive in Ohio City, Cleveland police said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jarron Grayes.

According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the area around 2:54 p.m. Friday after someone spotted the body.

Grayes was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Cleveland police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
FILE - Members of the Little Miami High School soccer team take a break during practice, in...
Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved
Crash scene on Gibson Avenue
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Amber Alert suspect
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Cavs on Orlando loss
Cavs on Orlando loss