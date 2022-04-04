2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights teenager missing for nearly 11 months

Have you seen Alanna Perkins?
Alanna Perkins
Alanna Perkins(Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has renewed a call for tips in the case of a Maple Heights teenager who went missing nearly 11 months ago.

Alanna Perkins, just 16 years old, was last seen on May, 21, 2021; she’s not been heard from since, according to NCMEC.

Bernice King, daughter of MLK Jr., asks for public’s help in locating Alanna Perkins

NCMEC reports that Perkins left her home in the early morning hours.

Law enforcement, according to NCMEC, believes Perkins may still be in Northeast Ohio, possibly in the cities of Maple Heights or Cleveland.

Perkins stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

