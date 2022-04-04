Maple Heights teenager missing for nearly 11 months

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has renewed a call for tips in the case of a Maple Heights teenager who went missing nearly 11 months ago.

Alanna Perkins, just 16 years old, was last seen on May, 21, 2021; she’s not been heard from since, according to NCMEC.

NCMEC reports that Perkins left her home in the early morning hours.

Law enforcement, according to NCMEC, believes Perkins may still be in Northeast Ohio, possibly in the cities of Maple Heights or Cleveland.

Perkins stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

