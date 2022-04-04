Northeast Ohio Weather: Active pattern as rounds of rain impact the area through Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weather pattern keeps us busy this week. We have a weakening system moving in today. A light to moderate rain will move in from west to east. This will be a cold rain as high temperatures only make it into the 40s. This round of rain should be out by evening. A large area of low pressure develops west of us by mid week. More moisture will be coming into Ohio tomorrow. Our area will see late afternoon rain into Tuesday evening. The warmest day coming up will be Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 60s. Showers will be a good bet Wednesday afternoon in advance of a cold front.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.