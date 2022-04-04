ODOT crew struck on I-480 while filling potholes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A distracted driver struck an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle early Monday morning on I-480 at Lee Road, according to Brent Kovacs, an ODOT spokesperson.
According to Kovacs, the crew was filling potholes around 1 a.m. when the accident happened.
Kovacs added there were no serious injuries.
So far this year, this is the sixth time a crew was struck while pothole patching and the 70th time an ODOT vehicle, person or equipment was struck, according to Kovacs.
In 2021, ODOT vehicles, people or equipment were struck a total of 154 times, said Kovacs.
