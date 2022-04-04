ODOT crew struck on I-480 while filling potholes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A distracted driver struck an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle early Monday morning on I-480 at Lee Road, according to Brent Kovacs, an ODOT spokesperson.

According to Kovacs, the crew was filling potholes around 1 a.m. when the accident happened.

Kovacs added there were no serious injuries.

A pothole patching crew was struck by a distracted driver last night. We're lucky to report no serious injuries.



Distracted driving is the #1 cause of fatal car crashes.



We can't depend on luck to keep our crews safe. We need drivers to drop the distractions and pay attention. pic.twitter.com/Ocfw3zCGRF — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) April 4, 2022

So far this year, this is the sixth time a crew was struck while pothole patching and the 70th time an ODOT vehicle, person or equipment was struck, according to Kovacs.

In 2021, ODOT vehicles, people or equipment were struck a total of 154 times, said Kovacs.

