Police: Woman assaulted, kidnapped from Detroit Avenue RTA station Sunday afternoon

By Devin Higgins
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE: Cleveland police are reporting two unidentified males have been taken into custody and the suspect vehicle is being towed from West 104th and Lorain Ave.

The vehicle was listed as stolen and the female victim is still missing at this time.

RTA Police are continuing to investigate.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland and Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority police report a woman was kidnapped at the Detroit Avenue RTA Station Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland police officials say this woman was seen being assaulted and forced into a vehicle at...
Cleveland police officials say this woman was seen being assaulted and forced into a vehicle at the Detroit Avenue RTA Station Sunday afternoon.(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)
Cleveland police officials report this woman was seen being assaulted, then forced into a...
According to police, RTA employees witnessed the woman being assaulted and forced into a vehicle which then fled the area at around 3 p.m.

The vehicle was captured on RTA security footage and is described as a 2013-2015 black Toyota RAV4 with a white roof and darkened sunroof, and the license plate 05 05543.

RTA employees told police they saw the woman assaulted and kidnapped at the Detroit Avenue RTA...
RTA employees told police they saw the woman assaulted and kidnapped at the Detroit Avenue RTA...
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to dial 911 or RTA Dispatch at 216-566-5163.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

