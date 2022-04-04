Rounds of rain to impact Northeast Ohio through the end of the work week (Northeast Ohio weather):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wet weather pattern has taken shape today, and we’ll experience many more opportunities for rain through Friday.

In the short term, today’s cluster of showers will move out by 6:00 PM, if not sooner than that.

Once this rain moves out, we shouldn’t see too much in the way of rain overnight, outside of a passing shower or two.

Another area of rain will move in from the south on Tuesday.

This will move into our coverage area by mid-to-late afternoon, but it will take quite some time to make it all the way to the lakeshore.

If you live north of Akron or Medina, most of Tuesday is actually going to be quite nice, and the rain won’t begin until Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will bring another shot for showers, and even a little thunder, mainly during the second half of the day.

Additional scattered, on-again, off-again showers are on the docket for Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable during this time, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The coolest day of the work week will be Friday.

Highs on Friday will only top out in the upper 40s.

By the weekend, Old Man Winter will once again set his sights on northern Ohio.

We’re looking at a wintry mix of rain and snow to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

We’ll warm up, and dry out, for Sunday.

Expect highs around 50 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Don’t let this week’s weather bring you down because next week is looking significantly warmer!

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.