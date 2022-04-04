2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County man found guilty of raping 11-year-old child

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in the Summit County Court found Robin Stevens, Jr., guilty April 4 on four charges in relation to raping an 11-year-old child in 2019.

According to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Stevens, 39, from Akron, was charged with one count of rape, a first-degree felony; attempted rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, which are third-degree felonies.

Stevens was indicted Oct. 8, 2019 according to court records.

Stevens sexually assaulted the sleeping child staying at a relative’s house in June 2019.

The child immediately informed a relative and was taken to the Akron Children’s Hospital.

Stevens will be sentenced May 2.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

