2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot from unknown cause

Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot from unknown cause
Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot from unknown cause(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police said officers discovered a 27-year-old woman dead Saturday morning in a parking lot near Mayfield Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Kierra Anderson was located at 2475 Lee Boulevard.

The cause of Anderson’s death is unknown and under investigation, Cleveland Heights police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at (216) 291-4987.

You can also call Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
FILE - Members of the Little Miami High School soccer team take a break during practice, in...
Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved
Crash scene on Gibson Avenue
Driver flees from Cleveland crash scene after striking utility pole, parked car
Amber Alert suspect
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Cavs on Orlando loss
Cavs on Orlando loss