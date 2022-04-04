Woman found dead in Cleveland Heights parking lot from unknown cause

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights police said officers discovered a 27-year-old woman dead Saturday morning in a parking lot near Mayfield Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Kierra Anderson was located at 2475 Lee Boulevard.

The cause of Anderson’s death is unknown and under investigation, Cleveland Heights police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights police at (216) 291-4987.

You can also call Crimestoppers at (216) 252-7463.

Callers may remain anonymous.

