Police sources say woman was assaulted not kidnapped from Cleveland RTA station

Authorities still hoping to speak to with assault victim
By Brian Duffy
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - RTA and Cleveland police sources told 19 News that the woman who was assaulted and believed to be forced into a vehicle at a Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station Sunday actually willingly got into the car after the assault.

The two men suspected of assaulting the woman have been arrested, but there has been no information released regarding the status of the woman, police are hoping to speak with her.

RTA police are handling the case and would say only that it remains an active investigation.

Cleveland police said RTA employees witnessed the assault which happened around 3 p.m. Sunday and immediately called police.

Cleveland police officials say this woman was seen being assaulted and got into a vehicle at the Detroit Avenue RTA Station Sunday afternoon.(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)

Hours later Cleveland police located a stolen car the men allegedly used to abduct the victim and were able to arrest both suspects.

David McCord was arrested and police said he had a loaded 9mm, and also had a bag containing meth, crack, Xanax, and a scale. Police claim McCord admitted to selling drugs to fuel his own drug habit.

Sean Simpkins, who police said, assaulted the victim and pushed her into the car, was arrested with a 10-inch machete, cocaine, and heroin.

RTA employees told police they saw the woman assaulted but she was not kidnapped at the Detroit Avenue RTA station Sunday afternoon, was got into this vehicle, which then fled the scene.(SOURCE: Cleveland Police Department)

Cleveland police said the two men were arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen, was recovered in the area of W. 104th Street and Lorain Road, police said.

RTA officials were not available to answer questions regarding safety at rapid stations and bus stops and instead fell back on a statement released following a recent murder on the HealthLine claiming that tragic incidents are rare and that they have invested heavily in security technology and surveillance systems.

Riders however are looking for a bit more, including security guards at rapid stations.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to dial 911 or RTA Dispatch at 216-566-5163.

