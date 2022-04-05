2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person shot at Erie High School in Pennsylvania

(Kmov)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
ERIE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was shot at Erie High School in Erie, Pa. Tuesday morning, according to Erie’s Public Schools officials.

Erie government officials said the victim was in good condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

No other information on the victim is being released at this time.

After the shooting, officials said the building was placed on a hard lockdown and police are on campus.

As soon as Erie police officers give the OK, school officials will began to evacuate the school and allow the students to leave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

