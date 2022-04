EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 13-year-old Cameron Holiness after he left his home and has not returned.

Police did not provide a description of Holiness.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he left.

Call Euclid Police at 216-731-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Cameron Holiness (Euclid Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.