19 Troubleshooters: Workers leave a big mess in front yard

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been almost two months since roof workers left a mountain of trash in front of a house on Cleveland’s west side.

Louis Rivera told 19 News no one lives in the house, but he has seen people come by, but no one has cleaned up the mess.

“I’m getting mad because I always keep everything clean at my house,” said Rivera.

“I’ve called the city a bunch of times,” said a 19 News viewer.

Our Troubleshooter team called the city to see who owned the property and if there was anything they could do.

But no one responded.

A few hours later a truck pulled into the driveway. The driver said he was hired to do repairs on the home.

He promised 19 News that the trash would be cleaned up by next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

