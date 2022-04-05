Artist with Parkinson’s creates portrait of Ohio officer who was killed during chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man has a touching tribute for the Bluffton Police Department and the family of Dominic Francis, the officer who was killed in the line of duty on March 31.

Ron Moore Jr., of Austintown, said he plans to ship his latest work of art to the Bluffton Police Department so officers there could deliver it to the Francis family.

Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr. (Source: Ron Moore Jr.)

Francis was struck and killed by suspects in a fleeing vehicle while trying to lay spike strips during a high-speed pursuit on I-75 in Hancock County.

Since the April 2017 murder of Robert Godwin Sr., Moore said he has done over 300 tribute portraits honoring law enforcement officers, victims of crimes or mass shootings, and other notable figures who have died, including:

Victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

Victims of Parkland, Fla. school shooting

11-year-old Cleveland murder victim Tyshaun Taylor

George Floyd

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

Congressman John Lewis

Moore told 19 News that the portraits give him “a sense of purpose” and act as physical and mental therapy for his Parkinson’s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.