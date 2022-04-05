2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Artist with Parkinson’s creates portrait of Ohio officer who was killed during chase

Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.
Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.(Source: Ron Moore Jr.)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man has a touching tribute for the Bluffton Police Department and the family of Dominic Francis, the officer who was killed in the line of duty on March 31.

Ron Moore Jr., of Austintown, said he plans to ship his latest work of art to the Bluffton Police Department so officers there could deliver it to the Francis family.

Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.
Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.(Source: Ron Moore Jr.)

Francis was struck and killed by suspects in a fleeing vehicle while trying to lay spike strips during a high-speed pursuit on I-75 in Hancock County.

Suspects accused in chase that killed Ohio police officer identified by authorities

Since the April 2017 murder of Robert Godwin Sr., Moore said he has done over 300 tribute portraits honoring law enforcement officers, victims of crimes or mass shootings, and other notable figures who have died, including:

Moore told 19 News that the portraits give him “a sense of purpose” and act as physical and mental therapy for his Parkinson’s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes inside car nowhere to be found
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes that were inside nowhere to be found
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bag in Cuyahoga County stores
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County stores