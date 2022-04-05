2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland council resolution urges legislators to repeal Ohio’s new gun law

By Chris Anderson and Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council passed a resolution during Monday night’s regular meeting that states strong opposition to Ohio’s new firearms law.

The resolution, sponsored by councilman Charles Slife and cosponsored by all other members, states that “while Cleveland works to reduce the number of guns that lead to violent crime, the State of Ohio’s deregulation of handguns will increase gun ownership and proliferation of unregulated guns in our community.”

The recently-approved Senate Bill 215 goes into effect in June and will allow Ohioans who are 21 years or older to carry a concealed handgun without licensing or safety training.

“It’s a cheap political win by the Republican party,” Slife said during Monday’s meeting.

Current Ohio law requires a license to carry a concealed gun. It also requires eight hours of safety training; all prerequisites which will become optional in June.

The bill, passed in early March, was signed “over objections” from law enforcement groups including the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio, City Council Chief of Communications Joan Mazzolini said Tuesday morning.

Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Ciaccia said the department had “no comment” at the time.

