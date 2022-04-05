2 Strong 4 Bullies
Funeral for Bluffton officer planned for Friday

Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.
Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.(Source: Ron Moore Jr.)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
BLUFFTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands are expected to attend the funeral of Dominic Francis, the Bluffton Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Doors to the Sommer Center on the Bluffton University campus open at 9 a.m. Friday, with the event scheduled to being at 11 a.m. There will be limited seating for the public, with overflow seating available nearby at Founders Gym and Yoder Recital Hall.

The service will also be livestreamed.

Bentley Road from Augsburger Road to Columbus Grove-Bluffton Road/Grove Street and Elm Street from Bentley Road to Main Street will be closed starting at 8 a.m. to accommodate the motorcade.

Parking on campus will be limited to university faculty, staff, and students and law enforcement/first responders. Bluffton residents planning to attend the funeral are asked to walk to the service. Parking for all others will be limited to street parking throughout the village.

The family is asking for their privacy to be respected and ask that photos/videos of them not be taken during their time of mourning.

Funeral Service

11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022

Bluffton University Sommer Center

1 University Drive, Bluffton, Ohio, 45817

Following the funeral, a procession of law enforcement officers and first responders will depart for Clymer Cemetery in Mt. Cory. All are welcome to pay their respects along the route, with the procession to begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Vehicles will turn right out of the Sommer Center parking lot onto Elm Street and then left on Main Street/County Road 313 in Bluffton to Cory-Rawson School. The procession will make a loop through the bus entrance and parking lot and will proceed back to County Road 313. The route will turn right on State Route 235 and through the Village of Mt. Cory with the procession continuing north to Township Road 37 and to Clymer Cemetery for the private burial. All are welcome to line the route to pay their respects to Officer Francis.

Fort Findlay FOP Lodge is handling donations for Officer Francis’s family.

