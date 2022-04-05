2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Hamilton’ to return to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square for 6-week run

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadway’s “Hamilton” is returning to Northeast Ohio in 2022.

A six-week engagement of the hit musical is scheduled to return to Playhouse Square on Dec. 6, 2022 and run through Jan. 15, 2023.

The musical, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a fusion of hip-hop and jazz, first came to Cleveland for the 2017-18 season with several engagements since.

Tickets will go in sale in summer 2022. The specific date and additional information for performances will be released at a later time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

