2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jury trial set for 18-year-old woman accused of murdering Cleveland police officer

Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)
Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek (Source: CPD)(Source: Cleveland Police Foundation)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 18-year-old woman accused of murdering Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek on Dec. 31, 2021 is now scheduled to begin on July 25 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.

Tamara McLoyd (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Tamara McLoyd (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

Officer Bartek, 25, was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive on Cleveland’s West Side while he was off-duty.

Cleveland police said McLoyd, of Garfield Heights, approached Officer Bartek in the parking lot with a gun, a struggle ensued and Officer Bartek was shot twice.

McLoyd then allegedly fled in Officer Bartek’s car.

Several hours later, Officer Bartek’s stolen vehicle was spotted by police and after a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, the vehicle was recovered in Euclid and Anthony Butler Jr., 28, was taken into custody.

McLoyd was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault on a police officer, grand theft, petty theft and having weapons under disability.

She remains held on a $5 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Butler is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and other traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes inside car nowhere to be found
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes that were inside nowhere to be found
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bag in Cuyahoga County stores
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County stores