Loveland lawmaker among Ohio GOP introducing their own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Republican lawmakers including one from Greater Cincinnati introduced their own version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in the Ohio House.

House Bill 616 isn’t identical, but it does combine sections of Florida’s law with parts of another Ohio bill blocking the promotion in schools of “divisive concepts” about race in history and current events education.

State Reps. Jean Schmidt of Loveland in Clermont County and Mike Loychik from Trumbull County in northeastern Ohio are sponsoring the bill. It currently has no co-sponsors.

House Bill 616 would prevent public and private schools grades K-3 from teaching and using curriculum or instruction materials on sexual orientation or gender identity.

For the rest of the grades, school officials would be required to use age-and developmentally appropriate instructional materials, lessons and curriculum on sexual orientation and gender identity.

FOX19 NOW reached out to multiple lawmakers Tuesday. Several declined immediate comment until they had a chance to read the bill.

Others weighed right in, showing this issue likely will be debated in the statehouse before all final votes.

“This bill moves Ohio in the wrong direction - backward,” said State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D- Cincinnati.

“Students can’t grow into well-rounded, educated adults ready to join a diverse, thriving workforce when the ability to think critically and the desire to recognize and celebrate each other’s differences has been banned in schools.Ohio is already struggling to create and retain an educated workforce to power the economy of tomorrow. The governor is even spending millions of dollars to try to attract workers here. How do we convince the best and brightest students and professionals to make a life in Ohio when some in the legislature seem intent on ignoring the reality of the beautiful, diverse world around us?”

But for State Rep. Jay Edwards of Nelsonville in Athens County, House Bill 616 just makes common sense.

“I have not seen any language, but I will be supportive. I think prohibiting classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity for children K-3 is extremely appropriate. Parents do not drop their kids off at school and get them on a bus in the morning thinking their young child is headed to be indoctrinated. Let’s get back to the basics and leave these topics out of the classroom.”

State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, said: “The thing that infuriates me is that this bill is being misrepresented all over! Nowhere does it say ‘don’t say Gay.’ It stops people from talking with mere children in school about sexual matters until an appropriate age. What could possibly be wrong with that?! Frankly, if you want to discuss sex with a small child, I think you have the problem.”

