2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accused of killing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman held without bond

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man investigators said killed a 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman and hid her body on an apartment balcony was in court on Tuesday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas ordered that Bennie Washington remain in custody without bond during his arraignment hearing.

Court records show that the 39-year-old faces 10 criminal charges in connection to the death of disappearance of Audreona Barnes, including:

  • 2 counts of aggravated murder
  • 3 counts of murder
  • 1 count of kidnapping
  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 1 count of offenses against a human corpse
  • 1 count of having weapons while under disability

Barnes’ body was discovered on March 17 on an apartment balcony on Warner Road in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police: Cleaning worker found Barnes' body wrapped in blanket on Cleveland apartment balcony after boyfriend's eviction

Police said Barnes was initially reported missing in July 2021 after being dropped off at her boyfriend’s Warner Road residence following an armed services recruiting appointment.

Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.(Katie Tercek)

Her boyfriend, identified by investigators as Washington, was arrested on March 19, 2022 and charged in the case.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Shane Bieber
Shane Bieber
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Half of Cleveland commercial buildings not in compliance with fire protection system maintenance
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes inside car nowhere to be found
Summit County woman’s stolen car found, but dad’s ashes that were inside nowhere to be found
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bag in Cuyahoga County stores
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in Cuyahoga County stores