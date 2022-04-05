Man accused of killing 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman held without bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man investigators said killed a 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman and hid her body on an apartment balcony was in court on Tuesday morning.
The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas ordered that Bennie Washington remain in custody without bond during his arraignment hearing.
Court records show that the 39-year-old faces 10 criminal charges in connection to the death of disappearance of Audreona Barnes, including:
- 2 counts of aggravated murder
- 3 counts of murder
- 1 count of kidnapping
- 2 counts of felonious assault
- 1 count of offenses against a human corpse
- 1 count of having weapons while under disability
Barnes’ body was discovered on March 17 on an apartment balcony on Warner Road in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police said Barnes was initially reported missing in July 2021 after being dropped off at her boyfriend’s Warner Road residence following an armed services recruiting appointment.
Her boyfriend, identified by investigators as Washington, was arrested on March 19, 2022 and charged in the case.
